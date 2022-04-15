FY2022 EPS Estimates for Spectris plc Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Spectris in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spectris’ FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Spectris Company Profile (Get Rating)
Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.
