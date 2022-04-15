FY2022 EPS Estimates for Telekom Austria AG Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Telekom Austria in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telekom Austria’s FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TKAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Telekom Austria from €9.80 ($10.65) to €9.50 ($10.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telekom Austria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Telekom Austria from €8.00 ($8.70) to €7.30 ($7.93) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of Telekom Austria stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.26. Telekom Austria has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06.

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

