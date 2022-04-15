FY2022 EPS Estimates for TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Boosted by Clarus Securities

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TerrAscend in a report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Clarus Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for TerrAscend’s FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TerrAscend currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

TRSSF opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TerrAscend has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $12.00.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

