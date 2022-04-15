Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

A number of research firms have commented on GLPG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos stock opened at $66.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28. Galapagos has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $83.77.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

