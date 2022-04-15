Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 261.0% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GLXZ stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. Galaxy Gaming has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $117.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

