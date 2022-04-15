Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GALT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market cap of $103.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.72.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GALT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 793,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 55,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 18,862 shares during the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

