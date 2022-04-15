Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $103.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

