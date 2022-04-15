GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Up 276.4% in March

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 276.4% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:GNT opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 879.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 81,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 73,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 43,255 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 157,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 28,505 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 66,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the period.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

