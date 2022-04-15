GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Up 276.4% in March

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 276.4% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE:GNT opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $6.00.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT)
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.