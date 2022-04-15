Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $868.89 Million

Equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) will post $868.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gates Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $865.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $872.50 million. Gates Industrial reported sales of $881.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will report full-year sales of $3.68 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gates Industrial.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTES. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

GTES stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

