Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) is one of 937 publicly-traded companies in the "Pharmaceutical preparations" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Gemini Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Gemini Therapeutics has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gemini Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

59.0% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gemini Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemini Therapeutics N/A -48.35% -43.70% Gemini Therapeutics Competitors -4,347.25% -115.17% -11.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gemini Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gemini Therapeutics N/A -$71.87 million -0.86 Gemini Therapeutics Competitors $1.83 billion $238.35 million -1.86

Gemini Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gemini Therapeutics. Gemini Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gemini Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemini Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40 Gemini Therapeutics Competitors 6053 20581 42965 855 2.55

Gemini Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.90, suggesting a potential upside of 345.16%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 94.36%. Given Gemini Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gemini Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Gemini Therapeutics competitors beat Gemini Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients. The company also develops GEM307 for treatment of systemic diseases. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

