Gentex (GNTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Gentex to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gentex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $27.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,354 shares of company stock worth $5,206,731. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 50,922 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Gentex by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 823,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,685,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Gentex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 176,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Gentex by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $2,244,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.65.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

