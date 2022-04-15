Genus plc (LON:GNS) Receives GBX 5,391.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,391.43 ($70.26).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.64) price objective on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of GNS opened at GBX 2,654 ($34.58) on Tuesday. Genus has a 52-week low of GBX 2,605.38 ($33.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,310 ($82.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 47.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,069.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,293.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a GBX 10.30 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.33%. Genus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.57%.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

