Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Price Target Cut to €86.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from €89.00 ($96.74) to €86.00 ($93.48) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Gerresheimer from €72.20 ($78.48) to €68.90 ($74.89) in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of GRRMF opened at $71.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.37 and a 200 day moving average of $91.21. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of $65.45 and a 12 month high of $95.70.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

