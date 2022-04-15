GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GIW opened at $10.00 on Friday. GigInternational1 has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in GigInternational1 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GigInternational1, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

