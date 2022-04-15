Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gitlab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gitlab has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.67.
Shares of GTLB stock opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.20. Gitlab has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $137.00.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $27,267,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $50,858,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gitlab (Get Rating)
GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
