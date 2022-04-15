Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. Gladstone Capital also posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 147.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLAD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 176,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 16,047 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 555,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 40.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLAD stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $418.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.08%.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

