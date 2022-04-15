Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Price Target Cut to €14.50 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from €16.00 ($17.39) to €14.50 ($15.76) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of GLAPF stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. Glanbia has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $17.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.32.
Glanbia Company Profile (Get Rating)
