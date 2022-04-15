GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,775 by Analysts at Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 1,675 ($21.83) to GBX 1,775 ($23.13) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. DZ Bank cut GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $910.50.

NYSE:GSK opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.68.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,903,707,000 after purchasing an additional 501,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,377,000 after purchasing an additional 386,767 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,491,000 after buying an additional 44,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after buying an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,540,000 after buying an additional 1,365,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

