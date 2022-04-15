Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 623 ($8.12) price target on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.54) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.69) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.86) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.56) to GBX 590 ($7.69) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 532.25 ($6.94).

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 526.80 ($6.86) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £69.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 471.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 407.71. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 288.40 ($3.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 537.06 ($7.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is 0.42%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

