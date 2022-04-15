GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.82.
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GlycoMimetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.
