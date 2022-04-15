GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.82.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

