GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the March 15th total of 158,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.4 days.

GMOYF stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. GMO Internet has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $32.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered GMO Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.

