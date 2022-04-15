GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,043,600 shares, an increase of 261.7% from the March 15th total of 288,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,295,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GNCP opened at $0.00 on Friday. GNCC Capital has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
About GNCC Capital (Get Rating)
