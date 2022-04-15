GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. GoPro reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow GoPro.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. GoPro had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $391.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GoPro in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on GoPro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. GoPro has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $1,634,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,892.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $50,149.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 441,998 shares of company stock worth $3,675,445. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,721,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,846,000 after buying an additional 1,090,720 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 157,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoPro (GPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.