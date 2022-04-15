Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 375.6% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings VII stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Gores Holdings VII has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80.

