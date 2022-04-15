Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.96 billion and the lowest is $3.52 billion. Group 1 Automotive reported sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year sales of $16.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.61 billion to $17.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.60 billion to $18.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.37. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.60.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $161.96 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $143.00 and a 12-month high of $212.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $649,609.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $805,420.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,830. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4,862.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

