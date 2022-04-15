Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

NYSE PAC opened at $151.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $102.41 and a 1 year high of $167.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

