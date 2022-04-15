Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 645,700 shares, a growth of 283.9% from the March 15th total of 168,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

AVAL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE:AVAL opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $931.23 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 23.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 50,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth $103,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 117,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth $71,000. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

