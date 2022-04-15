Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Short Interest Update

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the March 15th total of 165,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 861,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GULTU opened at $0.08 on Friday. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.0022 dividend. This is an increase from Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 37.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in future production from the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC inboard lower tertiary/cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana.

