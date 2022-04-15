Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Receives GBX 32.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 30.14 ($0.39).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HMSO shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hammerson to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 29 ($0.38) in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, insider Habib Annous purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £77,500 ($100,990.36). Also, insider Mike Butterworth acquired 96,405 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £29,885.55 ($38,943.90).

Hammerson stock opened at GBX 32.76 ($0.43) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Hammerson has a one year low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a one year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 34.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 33.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.04%.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

