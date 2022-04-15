Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the March 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.
OTCMKTS:PMOIF opened at $6.24 on Friday. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $6.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18.
Harbour Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
