Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the March 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

OTCMKTS:PMOIF opened at $6.24 on Friday. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $6.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Harbour Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.