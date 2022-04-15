Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($2.51) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.70) and the highest is ($2.30). Hawaiian reported earnings per share of ($3.85) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($2.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.40%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.71) EPS. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $979.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.01.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

