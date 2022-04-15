Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) versus Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Critical Contrast

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) and Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and Patriot National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and Patriot National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares 27.86% 16.22% 1.28% Patriot National Bancorp 13.85% 7.72% 0.54%

Volatility and Risk

Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and Patriot National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares $80.84 million 2.19 $22.52 million $3.40 7.90 Patriot National Bancorp $36.77 million 1.76 $5.09 million $1.30 12.61

Hawthorn Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp. Hawthorn Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patriot National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hawthorn Bancshares beats Patriot National Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawthorn Bancshares (Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides trust services that include estate planning, investment, and asset management services; and cash management, safety deposit box, brokerage, and Internet banking services. The company operates through 23 banking offices in Missouri communities, Jefferson City, Columbia, Clinton, Warsaw, Springfield, St. Louis, and the greater Kansas City metropolitan area. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri.

About Patriot National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial business, SBA, construction, purchased residential real estate, and various consumer loans. The company also offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, Internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit card, money order, traveler's check, and automatic teller machine services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of eight branch offices located in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, Connecticut; and one branch offices located in Westchester County, New York. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of PNBK Holdings LLC.

