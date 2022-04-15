Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 263.5% from the March 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of HYAC stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYAC. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,825,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $14,455,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $7,921,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,544,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 602,246 shares during the period. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 940,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

