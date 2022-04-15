Hays’ (HAS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Hays (LON:HAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.67) target price on shares of Hays in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Hays in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:HAS opened at GBX 121 ($1.58) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 130.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 145.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55. Hays has a twelve month low of GBX 105.20 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 181.10 ($2.36). The company has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a GBX 0.95 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Hays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

In other Hays news, insider Joe Hurd purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £10,350 ($13,487.10).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

