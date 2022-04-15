Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Short Interest Up 333.3% in March

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAYPY shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Hays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Hays from GBX 205 ($2.67) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Hays alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HAYPY opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51. Hays has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 7.32%.

Hays Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.