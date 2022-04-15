HCA Healthcare (HCA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.37 per share for the quarter. HCA Healthcare has set its FY22 guidance at $18.40-19.20 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect HCA Healthcare to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $260.94 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $190.38 and a 12 month high of $272.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.34 and a 200 day moving average of $248.42. The firm has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.55.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,570,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

