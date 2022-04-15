Head-To-Head Analysis: InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) vs. Nexgel (NASDAQ:NXGL)

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) and Nexgel (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InfuSystem and Nexgel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InfuSystem $102.38 million 1.70 $1.42 million $0.07 121.00 Nexgel $1.55 million 6.72 N/A N/A N/A

InfuSystem has higher revenue and earnings than Nexgel.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for InfuSystem and Nexgel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InfuSystem 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexgel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nexgel has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 220.86%. Given Nexgel’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nexgel is more favorable than InfuSystem.

Profitability

This table compares InfuSystem and Nexgel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfuSystem 1.39% 3.11% 1.50% Nexgel N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.5% of InfuSystem shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of InfuSystem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

InfuSystem beats Nexgel on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

InfuSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics. The Durable Medical Equipment segment is involved in the rental, sale or leasing of pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps to oncology practices, hospitals, and other clinical settings. The company was founded in August 2005 and headquartered in Rochester Hills, MI.

Nexgel Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexGel Inc. is a provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications. The company developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels. NexGel Inc. is based in Langhorne, Pa.

