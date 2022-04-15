Head-To-Head Analysis: Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) & IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY)

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) and IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Velo3D alerts:

Velo3D has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IHI has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Velo3D and IHI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velo3D 1 0 2 0 2.33 IHI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Velo3D presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.95%. Given Velo3D’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Velo3D is more favorable than IHI.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Velo3D and IHI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velo3D $27.44 million 34.72 -$107.09 million N/A N/A IHI $10.50 billion 0.33 $123.07 million $0.80 7.19

IHI has higher revenue and earnings than Velo3D.

Profitability

This table compares Velo3D and IHI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velo3D N/A -31.92% -5.77% IHI 4.53% 11.21% 2.12%

Summary

IHI beats Velo3D on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Velo3D (Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc. produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses. It offers Flow, a proprietary software platform, which scans part designs for geometrical features; Sapphire and Sapphire XC printers; Assure, a quality control system software platform that includes process metrologies; and Intelligent Fusion, an underlying manufacturing process that unifies and manages the information flow, sensor data from approximately 950 sensors, and the advanced printing technology for precision control of the entire print. The company also provides support services. Its customers range from small- and medium-sized enterprises to Fortune 500 companies in the space, aviation, defense, energy, and industrial markets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About IHI (Get Rating)

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas. It provides boilers that combust various fuels to supply steam for power generation and production processes; and supplies gas turbines, gas engines, and diesel engines for land use, as well as small to large engines for large vessels and high-speed boats. The company also offers design, procurement, construction, and maintenance services for projects in power generation, petroleum, chemicals, and steelmaking fields; engineers, fabricates, constructs, and maintains bridges and expressways; build water gates for controlling water flow of dams and rivers; provides machines with rotating cutters that excavate tunnels for subways, roads, and other engineering works, as well as supplies automatic assembly systems for tunnel interior segments. In addition, it provides compressors, separators, and cryogenic products; lubricating systems; turbochargers for vehicles and machinery for ships; parking and logistics systems; materials handling systems; steelmaking equipment; heat treatment and surface engineering products, factory solutions, pulp and paper machinery, agricultural machines, and life associated equipment. Further, the company offers aero engines and air traffic control systems; and rocket systems, as well as engages in the space exploration business. Additionally, it is involved in the real estate leasing and sale business. It operates in Japan, China, Asia, North America, Central and South America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries Co., Ltd and changed its name to IHI Corporation in 2007. IHI Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.