Head to Head Analysis: Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) vs. Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP)

Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Rating) and Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.5% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Oilfield Tech $850,000.00 N/A -$950,000.00 ($0.04) -11.85 Evolve Transition Infrastructure $51.48 million 1.63 -$154.54 million ($2.96) -0.19

Victory Oilfield Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Evolve Transition Infrastructure. Victory Oilfield Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evolve Transition Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Victory Oilfield Tech and Evolve Transition Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Evolve Transition Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Oilfield Tech -93.24% N/A -64.05% Evolve Transition Infrastructure -300.18% N/A -50.29%

Summary

Victory Oilfield Tech beats Evolve Transition Infrastructure on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victory Oilfield Tech (Get Rating)

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipe, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services. The company was formerly known as Victory Energy Corporation and changed its name to Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. in May 2018. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The Production segment consists of oil and natural gas properties in Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on February 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

