Head to Head Comparison: Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) versus Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Seritage Growth Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage $60.56 million 6.84 $21.11 million N/A N/A Seritage Growth Properties $116.68 million 4.46 -$28.15 million ($0.82) -14.56

Angel Oak Mortgage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seritage Growth Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Seritage Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A Seritage Growth Properties -24.12% -3.47% -1.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.0% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Angel Oak Mortgage and Seritage Growth Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage 0 2 4 0 2.67 Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Angel Oak Mortgage currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.04%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Seritage Growth Properties.

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage beats Seritage Growth Properties on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015. The Company's mission is to create and own revitalized shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations that provide enriched experiences for consumers and local communities, and create long-term value for our shareholders.

