Head to Head Comparison: Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) vs. salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) and salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Global-e Online and salesforce.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global-e Online -30.55% 0.75% 0.60% salesforce.com 5.45% 4.76% 3.02%

This table compares Global-e Online and salesforce.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global-e Online $245.27 million 17.39 -$74.93 million ($0.67) -44.75 salesforce.com $26.49 billion 7.08 $1.44 billion $1.50 126.27

salesforce.com has higher revenue and earnings than Global-e Online. Global-e Online is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than salesforce.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.9% of Global-e Online shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of salesforce.com shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of salesforce.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Global-e Online and salesforce.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global-e Online 0 0 9 0 3.00 salesforce.com 0 5 31 1 2.89

Global-e Online presently has a consensus target price of $63.33, suggesting a potential upside of 111.25%. salesforce.com has a consensus target price of $304.68, suggesting a potential upside of 60.86%. Given Global-e Online’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Global-e Online is more favorable than salesforce.com.

Summary

salesforce.com beats Global-e Online on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global-e Online Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale. Its service offerings also comprise flexible platform that enables companies of various sizes, locations, and industries to build business apps to bring them closer to their customers with drag-and-drop tools; online learning platform that allows anyone to learn in-demand Salesforce skills; and Slack, a system of engagement. In addition, the company's service offerings include Marketing offering that enables companies to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer marketing journeys; and Commerce offering, which empowers brands to unify the customer experience across mobile, web, social, and store commerce points. Further, its service offerings comprise Tableau, an end-to-end analytics solution serving various enterprise use cases; and MuleSoft, an integration offering that allows its customers to unlock data across their enterprise. The company provides its service offering for customers in financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and other industries. It also offers professional services; and in-person and online courses to certify its customers and partners on architecting, administering, deploying, and developing its service offerings. The company provides its services through direct sales; and consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. salesforce.com, inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

