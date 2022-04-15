Head to Head Comparison: Katapult (KPLT) versus The Competition

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) is one of 22 public companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Katapult to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Katapult and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Katapult
|$303.11 million
|$21.21 million
|40.81
|Katapult Competitors
|$1.76 billion
|$218.02 million
|11.59
Volatility and Risk
Katapult has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Katapult’s competitors have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Katapult and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Katapult
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|Katapult Competitors
|173
|713
|1040
|82
|2.51
Katapult presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 218.63%. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 29.86%. Given Katapult’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Katapult is more favorable than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares Katapult and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Katapult
|4.56%
|-49.48%
|-5.99%
|Katapult Competitors
|24.78%
|-13.74%
|6.44%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
52.4% of Katapult shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Katapult competitors beat Katapult on 11 of the 13 factors compared.
About Katapult (Get Rating)
Katapult Holdings, Inc., an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants. The company was formerly known as Cognical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Katapult Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. The company is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
