Head-To-Head Contrast: Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) vs. Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Transphorm and Rambus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $12.70 million 29.20 -$14.41 million ($0.27) -25.74 Rambus $328.30 million 8.69 $18.33 million $0.16 161.81

Rambus has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rambus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Transphorm and Rambus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 0 3 0 3.00 Rambus 0 1 5 0 2.83

Transphorm presently has a consensus target price of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 48.68%. Rambus has a consensus target price of $29.14, suggesting a potential upside of 12.56%. Given Transphorm’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Transphorm is more favorable than Rambus.

Volatility and Risk

Transphorm has a beta of -1.97, meaning that its stock price is 297% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rambus has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and Rambus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -54.83% N/A -48.22% Rambus 5.58% 15.89% 11.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.2% of Transphorm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Rambus shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Transphorm shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Rambus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rambus beats Transphorm on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transphorm (Get Rating)

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Rambus (Get Rating)

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems. It also provides a portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and distributors. Rambus Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

