Head to Head Review: All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) & Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET)

All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM – Get Rating) and Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get All For One Media alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for All For One Media and Esports Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Esports Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Esports Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 207.69%. Given Esports Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Esports Technologies is more favorable than All For One Media.

Profitability

This table compares All For One Media and Esports Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets All For One Media 40,529.34% -24.30% 3,234.01% Esports Technologies -292.45% -95.01% -58.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares All For One Media and Esports Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio All For One Media $10,000.00 116.55 -$3.12 million N/A N/A Esports Technologies $170,000.00 488.65 -$15.20 million N/A N/A

All For One Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Esports Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Esports Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of All For One Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Esports Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Esports Technologies beats All For One Media on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About All For One Media (Get Rating)

All For One Media Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in the content development of media. It is involved in creating, launching, and marketing original pop music performed by boy bands and girl groups. The company primarily offers its services for the children between the ages of seven and fourteen. The company was formerly known as Early Equine, Inc. and changed its name to All for One Media Corp. in November 2015. All For One Media Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

About Esports Technologies (Get Rating)

Esports Technologies, Inc. develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP. It also provides iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. Esports Technologies, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for All For One Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for All For One Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.