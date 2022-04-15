Head to Head Review: Catcha Investment (CHAA) vs. Its Peers

Catcha Investment (NYSE:CHAA – Get Rating) is one of 682 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Catcha Investment to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Catcha Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Catcha Investment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catcha Investment N/A -154.25% 3.63% Catcha Investment Competitors 49.62% -28.80% 2.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Catcha Investment and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catcha Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Catcha Investment Competitors 172 672 953 20 2.45

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 69.47%. Given Catcha Investment’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Catcha Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Catcha Investment and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Catcha Investment N/A $10.94 million 16.64 Catcha Investment Competitors $1.22 billion $61.54 million -16.57

Catcha Investment’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Catcha Investment. Catcha Investment is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Catcha Investment peers beat Catcha Investment on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Catcha Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catcha Investment Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

