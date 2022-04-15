Head to Head Review: Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) and Its Competitors

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) is one of 254 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Recursion Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Recursion Pharmaceuticals $10.18 million -$186.48 million -3.24 Recursion Pharmaceuticals Competitors $776.76 million $147.89 million -1.17

Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Recursion Pharmaceuticals. Recursion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.7% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 3 3 0 2.50 Recursion Pharmaceuticals Competitors 1557 5554 11269 206 2.54

Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 248.53%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 95.59%. Given Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Recursion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recursion Pharmaceuticals -1,832.18% -48.07% -33.31% Recursion Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,250.09% -63.90% -29.64%

Summary

Recursion Pharmaceuticals competitors beat Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic agreements with Bayer; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Chromaderm, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.