Head to Head Review: Save Foods (SVFD) & Its Competitors

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) is one of 25 public companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Save Foods to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Save Foods and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Save Foods
|$440,000.00
|-$4.82 million
|-2.35
|Save Foods Competitors
|$4.39 billion
|$487.56 million
|17.88
Profitability
This table compares Save Foods and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Save Foods
|-947.06%
|-95.38%
|-77.02%
|Save Foods Competitors
|-367.22%
|-21.42%
|-16.23%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
19.4% of Save Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Save Foods and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Save Foods
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Save Foods Competitors
|210
|825
|844
|78
|2.40
As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 12.56%. Given Save Foods’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Save Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Summary
Save Foods competitors beat Save Foods on 9 of the 9 factors compared.
About Save Foods (Get Rating)
Save Foods, Inc. develops and sells eco-friendly green solutions to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh fruits and vegetables. Its products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aids used in post-harvest treatment added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control both plant and foodborne pathogens. The company also offers SpuDefender product for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect product for controlling spoilage microorganisms on post-harvest citrus. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with an oxidizer, and is capable of cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce safer for human consumption or which lead to various forms of decay in fruit and vegetable. Save Foods, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lower Galilee, Israel.
