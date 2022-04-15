Head to Head Review: Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) vs. ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) and Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ABM Industries and Vacasa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABM Industries 1.91% 14.86% 5.76% Vacasa N/A N/A -2.70%

This is a summary of current recommendations for ABM Industries and Vacasa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABM Industries 0 2 2 0 2.50 Vacasa 0 3 5 0 2.63

ABM Industries presently has a consensus target price of $58.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.66%. Vacasa has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.04%. Given Vacasa’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vacasa is more favorable than ABM Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ABM Industries and Vacasa’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABM Industries $6.23 billion 0.53 $126.30 million $1.87 26.36 Vacasa $889.06 million 3.60 -$142.03 million N/A N/A

ABM Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Vacasa.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of ABM Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Vacasa shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of ABM Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ABM Industries beats Vacasa on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABM Industries (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

About Vacasa (Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc. operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

