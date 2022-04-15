Head-To-Head Survey: American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF)

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Financial Group and Atlas Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group $6.55 billion 1.90 $2.00 billion $23.28 6.30 Atlas Financial $9.55 million 0.56 -$12.73 million N/A N/A

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Profitability

This table compares American Financial Group and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group 30.45% 17.62% 2.45% Atlas Financial -75.95% N/A -7.15%

Risk & Volatility

American Financial Group has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Financial has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.6% of American Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of American Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Financial Group and Atlas Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $145.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.14%. Given American Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Financial Group is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Summary

American Financial Group beats Atlas Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Financial Group (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance. The company sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers. American Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Atlas Financial (Get Rating)

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto. The company was founded on December 31, 2010 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

