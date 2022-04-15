Head-To-Head Survey: Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) & Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.4% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Host Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. pays out -29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Host Hotels & Resorts pays out -399.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and Host Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Media & Community Trust Co. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Host Hotels & Resorts 0 4 8 0 2.67

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.26%. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $20.71, indicating a potential upside of 5.76%. Given Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is more favorable than Host Hotels & Resorts.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and Host Hotels & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Media & Community Trust Co. $90.93 million 1.92 -$850,000.00 ($1.16) -6.43 Host Hotels & Resorts $2.89 billion 4.84 -$11.00 million ($0.03) -652.45

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Host Hotels & Resorts. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Creative Media & Community Trust Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and Host Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Media & Community Trust Co. -0.93% -1.50% -0.12% Host Hotels & Resorts -0.38% -0.18% -0.09%

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts beats Creative Media & Community Trust Co. on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as MarriottÂ®, Ritz-CarltonÂ®, WestinÂ®, SheratonÂ®, WÂ®, St. RegisÂ®, The Luxury CollectionÂ®, HyattÂ®, FairmontÂ®, HiltonÂ®, SwissÃ´telÂ®, ibisÂ® and NovotelÂ®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.hosthotels.com.

